Recycling plant fire burns in Thousand Palms

THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. - A mulch fire was burning Thursday morning in Thousand Palms and sending smoke into the skies.

Cal Fire tells News Channel three that there is a mulch fire currently burning at the SA Recycling plant on the 29200 block of Rio Del Sol Road.

It appears to have broken out shortly before 5:00 a.m.

KESQ News Channel 3 received a number of messages from viewers reporting the fire and smelling smoke in the air around Thousand Palms.

CalFire firefighters say they are not actively working on the fire, and that the recycling plant is handling the flames right now.

There was no word on containment, or if the fire was accidental.

