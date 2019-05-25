Record breaking College of the Desert graduating class

COD's record-breaking graduation

INDIAN WELLS, Calif. - College of the Desert celebrated their record-breaking graduating class of more than 1,500 degrees and certifications Friday night. Some of those graduates attended COD for free, as plEDGE students , which is a program local, eligible high school graduates can apply for.

This year's student speakers are Iris Rivera and Shane Tate. Both have had to overcome challenges during their educational journeys.

Rivera says she was doubted early on as a single mother of two, and the first to pursue higher education in her family.

"I feel my motivation is i want my kids to know that there is no limit to how much they can accomplish," Rivera said.

Tate says he lost his mother to brain cancer, became homeless and never imagined going to college because of the price tag attached.

"Initially I wasn't planning on continuing school. I was very ok with taking a break and going into the workforce. I wasn't going to pursue a higher education, but this plEDGE opportunity opened doors for me," Tate said.

The two graduates want to inspire others to follow their dreams.

"I want them to know that they can accomplish it, as long as they set their minds that they want to do it, they can do it," Rivera said.

Tate adding, "They can accomplish anything they put their minds to it, despite the obstacles, despite the short comings and trials along the way, they can do whatever they push their minds to. We're all going through our own journeys, but we can get through it together."