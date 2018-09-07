Rapper Mac Miller dead at 26

LOS ANGELES, Calif.- - Rapper Mac Miller died today of an apparent overdose at his San Fernando Valley home, a celebrity news website reported.



According to TMZ.com, Miller, 26, was found Friday at around noon at his San Fernando Valley home and was pronounced dead at the scene.



``We're told authorities were alerted by a male friend who placed a 911 call from Mac's home,'' TMZ reported.



The musician -- whose real name was Malcolm McCormick -- was arrested about 1 a.m. May 17 after the vehicle he was driving struck a power pole in the Hollywood Hills, authorities said.



He had been charged with one count each of driving under the influence and driving with a blood-alcohol content of 0.08 percent or above, and was to have been arraigned next week in Van Nuys.



Miller had trouble recently with substance abuse in the wake of his breakup with singer Ariana Grande, TMZ reported. After his arrest, Grande had tweeted, ``Pls take care of yourself" and she ``was clearly concerned about substance abuse,'' TMZ reported.

Download the KESQ & CBS Local 2 app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team and Stands for You investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 & CBS Local 2

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ & @Local2

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3 & @CBSLocal2

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15