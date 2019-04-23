Rapper Kid Cudi donates Popeye's meals to Coachella Valley Rescue Mission
Kid Cudi donates to Coachella Valley Rescue Missio
COACHELLA, Calif. - The Coachella Valley Rescue Mission is calling rapper Kid Cudi's recent donation of Popeye's Chicken "downright dope."
The weekend two Coachella performer put a smile on kids faces at the mission with his surprise act of kindness.
Kid Cudi used Postmates food delivery service to donate enough meals to feed the whole mission.
The rescue mission posted photos of the food and people enjoying eating it to their Facebook saying they appreciated his "kindness and thoughtfulness."
