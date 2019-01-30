Rancho Mirage Writers Festival kicks off with Tom Hanks

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - The sixth annual Rancho Mirage Writers Festival is kicking off Tuesday with guest speaker, Tom Hanks.

Hanks and Maureen Dowd, a Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist, will appear at the event's Angel Night, where supporters, who help fund the festival, will meet exculsivley.

According to the events program, Hanks is expected to discuss his book Uncommon Type: Some Stories, a collection of seventeen short stories. All Festival attendees will receive a free copy of this collection.

RMWF is a gathering aimed to bring together authors and readers.The event goes from Jan. 30 - Feb. 1 at the Rancho Mirage Library and Observatory and has been sold out for nearly a year. 43 authors and several panels are expected over the next few days.

Governor Jerry Brown, California’s only four-term governor, will also be a guest speaker, scheduled for Thursday. It will be his first public appearance following the end of his term.

From Debbie Green, Executive Producer of RMWF;

New this year:

• Additional video monitors in the Steinbeck Room for better visibility.

• Videotaping of all of the sessions, so you don’t have to miss any of your favorite authors.

• Additional lunch at the conclusion of the Festival on Friday.

• Pop-up store selling RMWF merchandise

• Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Book Club with 10 high quality sessions annually

• Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Writers Series

• Rancho Mirage Writers Festival Film Club



News Channel 3's Lauren Coronado will be at the Angel Night event and is expected to speak with event organizers. Watch her full report tonight at 10 on Fox 11 and at 11 pm on News Channel 3.