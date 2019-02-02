Rancho Mirage Wine and Food Fest continues despite rain forecast
Tent installed for guests
RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. -- - The second annual Rancho Mirage Wine and Food festival will continue on Saturday despite rain in the forecast.
The event's executive producer David Fraschetti said his motto is "even if it's raining, we're still pouring."
Crews installed a huge tent to cover guests on Friday. Fraschetti said after months of preparation he "couldn't take the chance" for guests to have a less than premium experience.
More than a thousand guests are expected to attend the event featuring dozens of luxury wines from wineries across California and beyond. Attendees can also enjoy foods from the best chefs across the valley.
Proceeds from the event and silent auction will benefit the Desert AIDS Project.
More event information is available here. The event will be held from 2 - 5 p.m at the Rancho Mirage Community Park.
