Rancho Mirage residents sue city over In-N-Out location

Residents against the construction of an In-N-Out in Rancho Mirage have filed a lawsuit against the city.

Members of the organization "Save Rancho Mirage" filed the lawsuit on behalf of the residents. One member of the organization told News Channel 3 "Save Rancho Mirage" is claiming that the city has "violated the California Environmental Quality Act by illegally claiming an exemption - and has illegally changed the zoning for the proposed project site."

Earlier this month, the Rancho Mirage City Council voted 4-0 to approve In-N-Out's location, the Rancho Las Palmas Shopping Center on Highway 111 and Magnesia Falls, right across the street from 'the River.'

Rancho Mirage's ordinance prohibited fast-food restaurants from areas like the one where it will be built, but the burger chain worked with the planning commission on a conditional use permit to alter that ordinance. This change in the ordinance is what has brought about the lawsuit.

"Save Rancho Mirage" argues the exemption does not apply to the project and a more thorough analysis by the city is needed.

"The Project is in direct contravention to the City's own General Plan and zoning requirements, and the

requirements of well-established law under CEQA," reads court documents filed by "Save Rancho Mirage."

The organization petition demands that the In-N-Out project be suspended until the city conducts a more thorough study is done to determining whether the project is in compliance with the CEQA, as well as compensation for the cost of the suit and attorney fees.

Before the council's decision, public meetings were held on the matter, with residents split on the proposal. Residents against In-N-Out cited concerns with traffic, proximity to homes, financial losses, and the damage to city's image.

"Rancho Mirage has a certain reputation, I bought here because of that reputation and it doesn't include fast food. It doesn't represent our persona," Maggie Lockridge, a long-time Magnesia Falls resident, told News Channel 3 at a protest earlier this month.

City officials argued the burger chain would bring business and new, six-figure jobs to the city.

"This will be 50 new jobs in really good-paying jobs," Katie Stice, executive director for the Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce.

As for traffic concerns, the city's planning commission conducted a traffic count that determined traffic in the intersections near the restaurant will not be significantly impacted during peak PM hours. The city's traffic counts were conducted in August, according to city documents.

The planning commission's staff report shows that the restaurant's drive-thru lane will hold up to 23 vehicles. The drive-thru is designed in a way to prevent waiting vehicles from affecting traffic in nearby streets.

The report notes that if the drive-thru does affect traffic in the area, the developer will work to address those issues with measures used at other In-N-Outs. This would include having employees outside taking orders or placing cones for better traffic circulation.

If this does not work, the city notes that the developer will continue to work officials for a better solution.

