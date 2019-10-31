Rancho Mirage rent control complaint subject of city hearing

Rancho Mirage rent control complaint sub

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Several mobile home owners who rent spaces at "The Colony" in Rancho Mirage testified Wednesday morning before the city's Mobile Home Fair Practices Commission.

"I don't like to see large corporations take advantage of people that can't afford to represent themselves," mobile home owner Carol Mulvihill.

They allege that 2009 that Hometown America has increased monthly rent payments at the 220 home community in amounts higher than what is allowed by the city's rent control ordinance, and they want refunds dating back to 2009.

"Wherever they can take more money from us they will, and wherever they can violate the lease or the law of the city of rancho mirage they will," said Mulvihill.

The residents also contend that Hometown America has failed to properly maintain the park, and presented a list of what they said were examples, including improperly maintained roads, walkways, sewer system, clubhouse, pool, and more, all of which they want fixed.

Attorney C. William Dahlin represents Hometown America.

"I don't think Hometown America is in any violation of anything at all. Hometown is a very good operator," said Dahlin.

He contends amenities and services at the community have not diminished since Hometown America took over, which brought a chuckle from many in the audience.

"It's a gorgeous little park out on Gerald Ford Drive. It's very well maintained and it's a very pretty little park," said Dahlin.

The attorney also said Hometown America spent $1.2 million in capital improvements at The Colony over the past two years.

He also said the statute of limitations prevents renters from seeking damages dating back more than three years.

"For this matter to come up now is somewhat astounding," said the attorney.

Rancho MIrage City Attorney Steve Quintinalla presided over the hearing, where nothing was decided.

The commission followed his recommendation to continue the hearing Tuesday, November 12th.

The attorney for hometown hinted that mediation could be an option in trying to resolve the renter's concerns. ​​​​

Quintanilla said if the commission rules in favor of the renters that it could result in Hometown America taking legal action against the city.



