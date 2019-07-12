Rancho Mirage releases statement on deadly deputy-involved shooting

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Rancho Mirage officials released a statement regarding the deadly deputy-involved shooting Tuesday evening.

The statement comes two days after a deputy shot a man armed with a knife near the intersection of Bob Hope Drive and Ramon Road, in front of the Agua Caliente Casino.

A news release by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department revealed deputies were initially called to area after receiving reports of a man waving a knife and displaying "bizarre behavior." Deputies reportedly spoke with the man, however, when the man did not comply with deputy's commands, deputy's attempted to tase him but it proved ineffective. The man then reportedly lunged towards deputies who had surrounded him. This led a deputy to shoot the man, who was later pronounced dead in the hospital.

Watch our live report on the deputy-involved shooting

Isaiah Hagerman, city manager for Rancho Mirage, released a statement to News Channel 3 showing support for the deputies.

"The City of Rancho Mirage is incredibly grateful to the brave men and women who are the first responders. The safety of all our residents, guests and businesses are a supreme priority. Although we are not able to directly comment on any pending investigations, the details being reported show swift response times to very alarming situations. At times like these we are reminded of the selfless sacrifice our public safety deputies demonstrate on a daily basis in protecting our community. - Isaiah Hagerman, City Manager.

Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco also voiced his support of the deputy in an interview with News Channel 3 Wednesday.

"The deputies responded and reacted to a perceived threat and unfortunately it ended the way it did," Bianco said.

Bianco said the department is reviewing additional footage showing different angles of the shooting from social media.

Bianco said body cameras worn by deputies recorded the incident and, at some point, that footage will be released to the public.

"We have no reason to hold it back, other than at this in the investigation," said Bianco. "We're not going to release that now, that could change in an hour, that could change tomorrow."

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave per Department policies. The involved deputies' names will not be released at this time.

The identity of the man killed will not be released until next of kin is notified.

The shooting remains under investigation by the Riverside County Sheriff's Department Central Homicide Unit. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Central Homicide Investigator Navarrete at (951) 955-2777.

