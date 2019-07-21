Rancho Mirage Observatory hosts Apollo 11 anniversary celebration

Rancho Mirage Observatory Hosts Apollo 11 Celebration

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - It was 50 years ago Saturday that American astronauts Neil Armstrong and Buzz Aldrin were the first to step foot on the moon. For many here in the valley, astronomy fans or not, looking back at the historic event a half-century later is just as special an experience.

"We lived through it back 50 years ago and I remember sitting in school watching it on TV and all excited about man on the moon -- brings tears to your eyes," said Bill Pierce, an observatory visitor. "Then all of a sudden, 50 years later, they're replaying everything."

The Rancho Mirage Public Library and Observatory hosted a celebration Saturday commemorating the mission to the moon.

"The library and observatory's mission is lifelong learning," said Aaron Espinosa, director of the library and observatory. "What we're hoping for is that everybody that comes in has a little bit of fun but also walks out with a little more knowledge."

The event offered tours of the telescope in which the rotation of the dome was demonstrated.

Attendees could also look at augmented and virtual reality exhibits, 3D prints of the moon, and participate in other scientific experiments and demonstrations.

"One of those beautiful things about this community event is people talking with each other in the remembering, or people are passing down the information and that's just that's absolutely wonderful," said Espinosa.