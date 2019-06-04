Rancho Mirage missing woman case now classified as a homicide investigation

Rancho Mirage missing woman case now cla

LA QUINTA, Calif. - The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has confirmed to News Channel 3 that a missing person's investigation into the disappearance of a Rancho Mirage woman is now being classified as a homicide investigation.

Rebecca Modrall, 33, was last seen on February 5, 2019, after reportedly leaving for a friend's house in La Quinta.

"We are continuing to ask for the public's help," said a Riverside County Sheriff's Department spokesperson, in an emailed statement to News Channel 3. "We did locate a possible involved vehicle, but as the case is still open and ongoing, we are not providing details about the

location and finer details. We are urging the public if anyone has information to please contact us at 951-955-2777. We have not named a person of interest at this point, but want to remind the public they can also contact us anonymously as well. Citizens may also submit a tip using the Sheriff's CrimeTips online form."

On Friday, friends and family of Rebecca gathered in La Quinta, holding a vigil to raise awareness about her case and further push for answers.

Rebecca Modrall

I-Team investigator and anchor Brooke Beare looked into shocking new details about Rebecca's last interactions. The investigation took Brooke from Rancho Mirage to Portland, Oregon.

