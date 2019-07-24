Rancho Mirage introduces bike safety plan to prevent deaths

Rancho Mirage Bike Safety

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Rancho Mirage city leaders are looking to make roads safer for bicyclists and pedestrians by introducing a $400,000 plan to cut down on deaths.

Officials said the number of bike riders is growing, and while bike lanes and other markings exist currently on the roads, things could be much more clear when it comes to who has the right of way and preventing collisions between vehicles, bicycles and pedestrians.

"I had some very close encounters from the cars riding by," said bicyclist Joseph Gilbert. "Believe me, they were driving by me very fast."

Gilbert said he rides his bike through the valley daily. "It's frightening." He said Rancho Mirage's plan to close gaps, simplify intersections, and clarify right-of-ways would make him feel safer.

News Channel 3's went to one intersection identified as a trouble spot: Bob Hope Dr. & Country Club Dr., where city officials said at least one biker has crashed. The bike lanes on Country Club Dr. didn't extend all the way to the traffic light, leaving a wide area unprotected for bikers.

"Right now, we have 32 miles of bike paths in Rancho Mirage on the streets.

We have another 40 miles of bike paths on the sidewalks," said Councilmember Ted Weill. "We want to make certain that there is clarity in all of those areas."

Weill said the city plans to increase buffers between bike lanes and cars, add signage, and even color code sections of the streets.

"Bicyclists dont know where one city ends and another city begins," Weill said.

And despite the city's overwhelming opposition to the CV Link, a 50-mile valley-wide pathway, Rancho Mirage wants to make sure the transition from the path into its city is smooth and safe.

"When the CV Link is operative, and people get off and come into Rancho Mirage, we want to make certain that there's safety and the area is identified," Weill said.

City council reviewed a draft of the project at its meeting last week. They'll review and approve a finalized version before the end of the month, Weill said. Work is expected to begin in the fall, and officials hope it to be completed by the start of next year.

