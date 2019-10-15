Rancho Mirage High School football player Israel Ramirez begins therapy after suffering aneurysm

RMHS football player begins therapy

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Irene Alvarez comforts and cares for her son lying in his hospital bed at Desert Regional Medical Center in Palm Springs.

Alvarez says she has been at her son's side day and night since he suffered the aneurysm.

"I just want him back on the field. I feel sad when I see him like that. I never thought this would happen to us," said Alvarez.

With photos and get well messages displayed on a poster, "Izzy" is recovering from three successful brain surgeries over a four-day period.

Alvarez says after "almost losing" her son during one of the procedures, she and Israel are now hopeful about his long term recovery.

Only able to communicate a word or two at a time to his mother, the teen will next undergo speech therapy and learn to walk again.

"He can't walk, his speech is very slow, and he is forgetful now. He forgets things and that is what my main concern is," said Alvarez.

As for a timetable for her son's recovery, Alvarez says it's "too soon to tell", but after therapy in Loma Linda, he will continue recovery at home, where he most likely will require daily medical support.

Alvarez is concerned about anticipated expenses with home care.

"He is moving around now, but he still needs a lot of physical therapy and speech therapy. I was told he has a long road ahead of him before he can even go back on the field," said Alvarez.

Alvarez says she and Israel have been greatly encouraged by, and are thankful for the outpouring of support from the community, especially from teammates and classmates at Rancho Mirage High School.

"It makes me happy you know, I didn't think I would have so much support from the school, the parents, the teammates, very helpful even when he went through surgery," said Alvarez.

Israel's mother says his therapy in Loma Linda could last anywhere from one to two months.

After that, he'll be brought back to his home in the desert to continue his recovery.

The family has set up an official GoFundMe page that has their full and complete endorsement:

GoFundMe link: https://www.gofundme.com/f/30StrongforIzzy

