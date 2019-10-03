Rancho Mirage Forever 21 location could be included in list of stores to close

Rancho Mirage Forever 21 location could

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - Retail giant, Forever 21, has filed for Chapter 11 Bankruptcy. The company announced yesterday, that the process is now underway. It also released a list of possible stores slated to close. Out of its 549 US locations, over 40 stores are set to close in California. The Forever 21 location at The River in Rancho Mirage was also included on that list.

The location has become a long-time staple for the shopping center. In a statement, The River management said:

"Forever 21 has been a strong tenant at The River for many years and The River has been working closely with Forever 21 as they face increased competition from online sales."

Melissa Shumaker works nearby. She says it's sad knowing that a store that she frequently shops at could soon close its doors.

"Their stuff is very unique, and affordable so having them be gone and not being able to see what the updated styles for the time is really sad," Shumaker said.

Shumaker says, now she'll have to consider traveling further to go shopping at Forever 21.



"A lot of people go there. They go watch movies. They go to dinner, and they go get ice cream and things and drinks. That kind of atmosphere fits with Forever 21 so if they lose that store it's not going to be great for them," Shumaker said.

Meanwhile, The River also says if Forever 21 chooses to vacate, the space could create an opportunity for gyms, grocery stores, and other concepts.

About 40 locations in total are closing within California. The company has cited its restructuring process to be able to reorganize and return to profitability.