Rancho Mirage City Council to consider proposed location for In-N-Out

RANCHO MIRAGE, Calif. - The Rancho Mirage City Council is set to consider proposed In-N-Out location at Rancho Las Palmas Shopping Center. The shopping center is home to Starbucks, Hobby Lobby, CVS Pharmacy, and more.

According to the city, the proposed burger restaurant would be approximately 3,885 square feet. The hearing is scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m at the city council chambers at 69-825 Highway 111.

The proposal is available for public inspection at City Hall, Monday through Friday, during business hours. Those who challenge the proposed activity in court could face limitations on the issues brought forward at the public hearing.

Currently, there are four In-N-Out locations in the valley which include Thousand Palms, Indio, La Quinta and Cabazon.

