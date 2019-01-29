Rancho Mirage businesses & nonprofits honored at 2019 Rammy Awards
The Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Rammy Awards at Agua Caliente Casino tonight.
Each year, local businesses and non-profits throughout Rancho Mirage are recognized. This year the Barbara Sinatra Distinguished Citizen award was given to Jeff Grubbe, Tribal Chairman for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.
"It is a great honor to be here, I know this award has my name on it but its really about my tribe and the respect that the community has for my tribe and the recognition for all the work that we do as a tribe here in the community," Grubbe said.
News Channel 3's morning meteorologist Patrick Evans emceed the event.
Full list of Rammys winners:
- Lifetime achievement award
- 90-year-old Dodie Bracken
- Nonprofit of the year
- Living Desert Zoo and Gardens
- Small business of the year
- Servpro Palm Desert
- Medium Business of the year
- Maracas Mexican Cantina and Grill
- Large business of the year
- Westin Mission Hills Golf Resort and Spa
- Rising Star Award
- Ranch Mirage Wine and Food Festival
- Business Person of the Year
- Todd Blue Owner Indigo Auto Group
- Barbara Sinatra Distinguished Citizen of the Year Award
- Agua Caliente Chairman Jeff Grubbe
Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more
More: I-Team investigations
Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3
Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ
We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3
Noticias en español: Telemundo 15