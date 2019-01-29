Rancho Mirage businesses & nonprofits honored at 2019 Rammy Awards

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians Tribal Chairman Jeff Grubbe receiving the Barbara Sinatra distinguished citizen award

The Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce hosted their annual Rammy Awards at Agua Caliente Casino tonight.

Each year, local businesses and non-profits throughout Rancho Mirage are recognized. This year the Barbara Sinatra Distinguished Citizen award was given to Jeff Grubbe, Tribal Chairman for the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians.

"It is a great honor to be here, I know this award has my name on it but its really about my tribe and the respect that the community has for my tribe and the recognition for all the work that we do as a tribe here in the community," Grubbe said.

News Channel 3's morning meteorologist Patrick Evans emceed the event.

