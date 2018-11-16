Rami Malek to be honored at Palm Springs International Film Festival

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Rami Malek will receive the Breakthrough Performance Award at the 2019 Palm Springs International Film Festival for his portrayal of Queen frontman Freddie Mercury in ``Bohemian Rhapsody,'' festival organizers announced today.



Malek will be presented with the award at the 30th annual festival's Film Awards Gala, set for Jan. 3 at the Palm Springs Convention Center.



``In the film `Bohemian Rhapsody,' Rami Malek fully brings to life and embodies musical legend Freddie Mercury in what is truly and outstanding performance for this fine actor,'' festival Chairman Harold Matzner said.



Malek is the second award nominee announced; Glenn Close last week was named the recipient of the Icon Award for her performance in ``The Wife,'' with more recipients to be named over the next two months leading up to the festival, which runs from Jan. 3-14.



Last year's festival featured the likes of Gal Gadot, Gary Oldman, Holly Hunter, Jessica Chastain, Sam Rockwell, Allison Janney, Willem Dafoe, Saoirse Raonan, Mary J. Blige and Timothee Chalamet.



Tickets are available at www.psfilmfest.org .

