Rain brings flooding, road closures to wash areas

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The rain brought frustration for drivers as flooding caused road closures and crashes Saturday.

A roaring stream greets workers as they shut down Indian Canyon Drive at the wash, the rain making things difficult on the road. It's already causing havoc for drivers with a rollover crash on the I-10 as an example.

Earlier in the day, the rain already flooded streets in Palm Springs, prompting drivers to make different plans, knowing roads could close.

"I expected...for safety and I know the washes can cause a lot of trouble," Humberto Perron, a local resident, said.

Flooding concerns remain for the wash areas, with the National Weather Service warning people of heavy mountain rain, the hassle of road closures are causing some drivers to stay home.

“It is a problem because you have to go around but most people I know don’t bother to drive," Laura Holguin, a local resident, said.



The rain didn’t bother a jogger in the Araby Cove saying she enjoys the rain.

"Being used to being so hot all the time so I wanted to get out this morning and experience it before it got, too much of a downpour," Heather Benedict, a local resident said​.

With the Araby Wash right by where she lives, it was a good chance to plan ahead.

“It can get pretty dangerous pretty fast so, I wanted to come and check it out before things get a little too intense," she said.

An intensity that's making driver's careful of their surroundings.

"Don't go on your phone. Don't text. Drive slow and safe ad watch out for people walking in the road," Brisa Siquieros, who traveled from Arizona, said.

Wise words to help weather the storm.