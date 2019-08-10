Rabobank in Thousand Palms robbed

Bank in Thousand Palms robbed

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department has confirmed the Rabobank in Thousand Palms has been robbed Friday afternoon.

Deputy Mike Vasquez told News Channel 3 the robbery was first reported at around 4:15 p.m. The bank is on 72285 Ramon Road, near Monterey Avenue.

Vasquez said the suspect fled the bank with an undisclosed amount of money. No weapon was seen during the robbery.

At this time, there is no word on what direction the suspect fled in or if they are in a vehicle. Vasquez said the suspect is described as a black male, believed to be in his early 20s.

