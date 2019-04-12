Questionable Care: Navigating the challenges of finding the right care facility

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - In February, Karen Devine investigated issues encountered in the local skilled nursing facilities in the Coachella Valley.

Tonight, Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Watch part 1 of Karen's report a follow-up I-Team investigation looking into how you can make sure that your loved one is finding the right skilled nursing or assisted care.

"I do everything I can to make sure the places are run well and caregivers are good and that they have a good record and that their good business people also so they won't go out of business," said Leann Dale Dake, a local senior.

Watch part 2 of Questionable Care tonight at 6 on News Channel 3.

Contacts if you have problems:

Senior Living Options of the Desert

Leann Dale - (760) 322-0322 or (760) 898-5139

To file a complaint with the California Department of Public Health

https://www.cdph.ca.gov/

Ombudsman Information:

The Ombudsman poster is displayed in every long-term care facility and our contact information is listed there. Their office number is 833-772-6624. If there is an after-hours issue, a call may be placed to the State CRISISline at 800-231-4024, which is available 24-hours a day. They strive to return calls within 24 to 48 hours, depending on urgency. Utilizing the numbers on the posters is the best way to reach us immediately.

Their website is www.coasc.org and the Council on Aging, Southern California also has a presence on Facebook.