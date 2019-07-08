Quakes serve as a wake-up call for some Coachella Valley residents

Copyright 2019 CNN Back-to-back earthquakes in Southern California cause damage to buildings, store shelves.

Copyright 2019 CNN Back-to-back earthquakes in Southern California cause damage to buildings, store shelves.

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Earthquake preparedness is in focus in the Coachella Valley, in the wake of two major earthquakes in the Ridgecrest area last week.

Today, News Channel 3 will be talking with one valley disaster preparedness expert to find out how valley homeowners are responding to the shakers.

According to experts, most people are largely unprepared for natural disasters, especially as it relates to maintaining sufficient supplies of food, water and other essentials.