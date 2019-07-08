News

Quakes serve as a wake-up call for some Coachella Valley residents

Experts say most people not adequately prepared

By:

Posted: Jul 08, 2019 10:28 AM PDT

Updated: Jul 08, 2019 10:28 AM PDT

PALM DESERT, Calif. - Earthquake preparedness is in focus in the Coachella Valley, in the wake of two major earthquakes in the Ridgecrest area last week.

Today, News Channel 3 will be talking with one valley disaster preparedness expert to find out how valley homeowners are responding to the shakers.

According to experts, most people are largely unprepared for natural disasters, especially as it relates to maintaining sufficient supplies of food, water and other essentials.

 

 

 


Download the KESQ News Channel app on iTunes or Google Play for up-to-the-minute breaking news alerts & more

More: Today’s Top Stories

First Alert Forecast

More: I-Team investigations

Find us on Facebook: KESQ News Channel 3 

Follow us on Twitter for breaking news updates: @KESQ  

We’re on Instagram! @KESQ_News_Channel_3

Watch live newscasts

Noticias en español: Telemundo 15

comments powered by Disqus

First Alert Weather

Sponsor or Powered by

Recommended Stories

Most Popular Stories

Photo Galleries