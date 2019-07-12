Aftershocks continue near Ridgecrest, Trona holds meeting

Trona damage update

TRONA, Calif.- - The city of Trona held a meeting Wednesday in the aftermath of a series of historic quakes that hit the region over the last week.

A new cluster of temblors -- aftershocks of Friday's 7.1 earthquake -- struck the Ridgecrest area Wednesday according to the U.S. Geological Survey.



Trona residents speak about preparedness for past and future disasters

Fifteen quakes were recorded between 2:21 a.m. and 8:09 a.m. The weakest had a 3.0 magnitude while the strongest was 3.9. None of the quakes were very deep. The deepest was 4.9 miles while the shallowest was .6 of a mile. Some of them struck less than a minute apart.

At 10 a.m., the communities of Trona and Windy Acres held a town hall meeting at Trona High School, located at 83600 Trona Road. The meeting served as a forum for local residents as they work to recover from the steady heartbeat of seismic activity that has been rocking the region for the past week or so.

Headed up to #Trona for a community meeting on the after effects of the two major earthquakes that struck SoCal last week. Many concerns and anxieties remain. Reports @kesq at noon, 5 and 6! pic.twitter.com/VM1HBJAwmz — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) July 10, 2019

Huge trucks of potable water and the military distributing bottled water outside #Trona high school as many are still without access to it. pic.twitter.com/Wo4S2vsZJ2 — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) July 10, 2019

As the town hall got underway earlier, PIO for SB County Fire says she promises there’s many people working to get the water here restored.



Another official: “I can’t even believe what you’ve been through and I’m sorry.” pic.twitter.com/k3rMwYgltb — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) July 10, 2019

Officials from various San Bernardino County agencies, including the Sheriff's Department, Public Health Department, Public Works Department, and Fire Protection District were in attendance.

A wall collapsed in Trona.

The Ridgecrest quakes -- including Friday's 7.1 -- were thought to have caused no fatalities. But the Sheriff's Office in Nye County, Nevada, says Thursday's 6.4 foreshock is now believed to have claimed the life of a 56-year-old man in Pahrump, shifting a car that was jacked up as the victim worked under the vehicle.



