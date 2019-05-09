Puppy found burned in Coachella dumpster, $10,000 reward offered for information

COACHELLA, Calif.- - A Sherman Oaks non-profit animal shelter is offering a $10,000 reward for anyone who has information about a puppy that was dumped in a Coachella dumpster over the weekend.

The puppy was rescued from a dumpster behind a Coachella shopping center at 49849 Harrison Street on Sunday around 1 p.m.

The dog was found in a Walmart shopping bag and appeared to have suffered from burns from either a "caustic substance or a metal object like an iron", according to post from the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation. A portion of the dog's tail had been cut off, and she is unable to walk due to the trauma she suffered from being beaten and assaulted.

***WARNING - Graphic photo & video below***

The puppy is several weeks old and is currently under twenty-four-hour monitoring in the shelter's intensive care unit.

A person rummaging through the dumpster heard a cry and discovered the animal, then brought her to a nearby jewelry store. Another woman took in dog to make sure it received care, then later transported her to the Animal Hope and Wellness Foundation. The woman's daughter named her 'Hope".

The mother and daughter who took the dog in started a GoFundMe page to pay for the dog's medical expenses; the launching of that online campaign led to Alanna Rizzo, a reporter for the LA Dodgers, reaching out and offering to pay for Hope's surgery and care at the Indio Animal Hospital.

