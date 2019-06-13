Puppy burned, abandoned in Coachella returns home
COACHELLA, Calif.- - Hope, a puppy that was found burned and abandoned in a Coachella dumpster in May, has made her way home.
On May 5, the dog was discovered in a dumpster behind a shopping center located at 49849 Harrison Street in the afternoon heat, around 1 p.m. The animal was in a Walmart shopping bag and appeared to be suffering from extensive burns from a "caustic substance or metal object", according to a post from the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation. A part of Hope's tail had been severed, and, at the time, she was unable to walk as a result of the apparent beating.
Ever since then, however, Hope has been making moves. The good Samaritan who initially took the puppy in and then later brought her to the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation's facility in Sherman Oaks for treatment told News Channel that Hope came home with her on Wednesday night.
She has begun to walk again, a prospect which originally seemed impossible after the assault. Her injuries caused her to run a bit sideways, but, according to her owner, she's plenty fast. The large laceration initially imprinted on her back and back legs are almost entirely healed.
She still has difficulty sitting down, as her tail grew in an awkward position in recovery, and she is still unable to be in direct sunlight, but as a whole, over a month later, things are looking up for Hope.
Update on Hope: Posted @withrepost • @animalhopeinlegislation She was found in a dumpster in Coachella, discarded in a plastic Walmart bag. Someone rummaging through the trash heard her crying, took her to the owner of a local jewelry store, where she was rushed to emergency. . It appears as if she was burned with a caustic substance, or a metal object like an iron. She is only a few weeks old, had a portion of her tail cut off, and can not walk due to being beat and assaulted. Currently she is in intensive care at emergency on twenty four hour monitoring. . The daughter of the person who found her @ale_espinozazaz named her Hope. We will do everything we can to hold whoever did this accountable, but will need the public's help. We are offering a $10,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person responsible. . Video footage from local stores in the shopping plaza are being reviewed. The puppy was found in the dumpster on May 5th around 1pm in the parking lot of the shopping center: 49849 Harrison Street, Coachella, CA 92236. . #JusticeForHope #Coachella @animalhopeandwellness @ktla5news @kaceymontoya
