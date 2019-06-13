Puppy burned, abandoned in Coachella returns home

COACHELLA, Calif.- - Hope, a puppy that was found burned and abandoned in a Coachella dumpster in May, has made her way home.

On May 5, the dog was discovered in a dumpster behind a shopping center located at 49849 Harrison Street in the afternoon heat, around 1 p.m. The animal was in a Walmart shopping bag and appeared to be suffering from extensive burns from a "caustic substance or metal object", according to a post from the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation. A part of Hope's tail had been severed, and, at the time, she was unable to walk as a result of the apparent beating.

Ever since then, however, Hope has been making moves. The good Samaritan who initially took the puppy in and then later brought her to the Animal Hope & Wellness Foundation's facility in Sherman Oaks for treatment told News Channel that Hope came home with her on Wednesday night.

She has begun to walk again, a prospect which originally seemed impossible after the assault. Her injuries caused her to run a bit sideways, but, according to her owner, she's plenty fast. The large laceration initially imprinted on her back and back legs are almost entirely healed.

Hope attempting to walk shortly after her abuse in early May.

She still has difficulty sitting down, as her tail grew in an awkward position in recovery, and she is still unable to be in direct sunlight, but as a whole, over a month later, things are looking up for Hope.

