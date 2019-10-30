Public safety power shutoffs impacting Banning, mountain communities

BANNING, Calif.- - A series of public safety power shutoffs are affecting Banning and surrounding communities as of Wednesday morning.

According to Southern California Edison, the shutoffs are impacting 1,120 customers in Banning, Cabazon, Mountain Center, Idyllwild, and Lakeview Hot Springs.

'Due to weather conditions that may create the potential for elevated fire risk, Public Safety Power Shutoffs are under consideration in parts of the SCE service territory," read an excerpt from SCE's page on active public safety power shutoffs.

In recent weeks, sections of Desert Hot Springs and North Palm Springs have been eligible for possible shutoffs.

The outages are currently affecting the outlets in Cabazon, prompting store closures.

The Beaumont Police Department shared out photos in a post warning residents about the hazardous wind conditions.

Courtesy: Beaumont Police Department.

"The winds are strong today and we are receiving lots of calls regarding downed trees and wires," read the BPD post. "For your safety avoid any downed wires and notify law enforcement immediately."

It is unclear when power will be restored.

