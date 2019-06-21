Public safety power outages expected in parts of LA and San Bernardino Counties

Public safety power outages expected in

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif. - A community meeting was held tonight at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Golf Resort Palm Springs in Cathedral City to discuss emergency power outages during wildfire season.

Residents near high fire risk areas are being warned of potential planned power outages during dangerous weather conditions like extreme heat and high winds.

"We might possibly shut off residents power proactively if conditions warrant. Nothing like that is imminent out here now," said Chris Abel, a manager with Southern California Edison.

SCE Representatives are calling the outages a "Public Safety Power Shutoff". A PSPS is expected Thursday and Friday in parts of San Bernardino and Los Angeles Counties.

Outages would also know power to some traffic signals. Caltrans released a notice warning drivers to be aware of red flashing traffic lights, and in some cases traffic lights being completely blacked out, and are reminding people to treat those intersections like a four-way stop.

SCE says the outages are planned to prevent the potential of wild-fires during extreme weather conditions.

Planned outages come after Pacific Gas & Electric representatives said the Camp Fire in Paradise was likely ignited by its equipment, destroying thousands of homes and killing more than 80 people.

"We've had 8 of the 10 most destructive wildfires in the state over the last two years, so we're doing everything we can to mitigate them," Abel said.

Those who attended tonight's meeting expressed mixed emotions about when outages.

"You know it gets 120 and if you're prepared for a couple days then you know what to do," said Diane Christenson, a Sky Valley resident.

"The loss of power is horrendous and they will lose their everyday way of life until the power comes back on," said Larry Clark, another Sky Valley resident.

Which is why being prepared is the goal for most at this informational meeting.

"I need to know what the stats are, how much lead time we have to evacuate," said Victoria Vanhorn, a Desert Hot Springs resident.

Vanhorn lives in a bordering a high fire risk area. A map presented during the meeting show, most cities in the Coachella Valley aren't in immediate danger, but power lines that start in those high fire risk areas can impact lines that go through desert communities.

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

"Having lead time would be excellent, I have animals as well and a bug out bag for each one of us," Vanhorn said.

Abel said customers should get a two-day notice before a public safety power shutoff and says several agencies, including the National Weather Service, fire scientists, and fire management experts determine when the shut off should be planned.