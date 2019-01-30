Public memorial service set for Kaye Ballard

Courtesy: Kaye Ballard - the Show Goes On!

PALM DESERT, Calif.- - A public memorial service is planned for iconic entertainer and Coachella Valley resident Kaye Ballard Wednesday afternoon.

The service will be held at Sacred Heart Church and it's set to begin at 3:00 p.m. according to Monsignor Howard Lincoln. There will be a service and mass. The public is invited to pay their respects.

A boisterous comedian and singer as well as an actress, Ballard appeared in Broadway musicals and nightclubs from New York to Las Vegas.

During her heyday, she was an in-demand guest on network variety shows. She was also a favorite of talk show hosts, making frequent appearances on shows hosted by people like Johnny Carson, Jack Parr, and Merv Griffin

She starred with Eve Arden in the 1960s sitcom "The Mothers-In-Law." The series marked a high point in a career that began when Ballard was 12 and lasted into the 21st century.

A documentary on Ballard's life and career premiered at the Palm Springs International Film Festival last week.

Ballard had been fighting kidney cancer, a friend confirmed to the Associated Press.

KESQ will have a live stream of the public service when it begins.