PSUSD to kick off first day of classes

PSUSD 1st day

CATHEDRAL CITY, Calif.- - Students in the west valley will be gearing up to go to school as the Palm Springs Unified School District is set to start the first day of classes.

PSUSD is the first local district to kick off its school year in the Coachella Valley. It's the second-largest district in the area serving about 24,000 students in the cities of Palm Springs, Cathedral City, Desert Hot Springs, and Rancho Mirage.

At Agua Caliente Elementary School, it has had new buildings in place since February in an effort to update the campus.

The Coachella Valley Unified School District returns to school August 15th, followed by Desert Sands on August 22nd.