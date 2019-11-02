PSUSD partners with Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians for a new 3rd grade lesson plan

Native American Curriculum

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Palm Springs Unified School District, Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and Foundation for PSUSD have collaborated to develop a 10-lesson plan about the local Native American culture and history.

It's a new partnership for the district and the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians. The lessons are for students in the third grade. The content in the lesson plans have been selected by the tribal council.

News Channel 3's took a look inside Ramona Frost's class at Sunny Sands Elementary School for their new Native American lesson plan.

"I learned that not all pictures need to be black and white and they don't need to have the same skin color to be Agua Caliente people," said Danna Duenas Zaragoza, a student in third grade.

Lesson topics include the cultural significance of rock art and bird dancing, the central importance of water resources to survival, and stereotypes.

"The dancing. How they dance and how they sing," said Zaragoza.

As part of the student's lesson plan, the class is preparing for an upcoming hike next year.

"There's going to be a waterfall and you can't step on the water so you need a bridge to pass to the other side," said Zaragoza.

The third grade teachers are learning too.

"The videos are very helpful and the background information that they provided for the teachers is extremely important," Ramona Frost Ruiz, teacher at Sunny Sands Elementary School.

The spokesperson for Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians, Kate Anderson, said the tribe hopes to expand their program to other grades.



"We're moving onto the 8th grade and 11th grade and then we're gonna come back and fill in all those gaps and so the kids living here in palm springs and throughout the area Cathedral City will be able to learn about the agua caliente people," said Anderson.