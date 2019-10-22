PSUSD is the valley's first "Arts Equity District"

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Palm Springs Unified School District has become the Valley's first "Arts Equity District." It means art will be accessible to students in all grade levels.

One of the art programs PSUSD offers is the Boys Arts Mentoring program also known as BAM. Bam was started last year as a way to give sixth grade boys extra positive attention. This year they have expanded to 7th graders.

Some of the activities include painting, pop-lock breaking dancing, poetry/ spoken-word poetry, drums and visual arts. Students are divided into groups and rotate working directly with professional artists

For Damien Castro, a 7th grader, describes what he enjoys the most about the BAM program.

"My favorite part is doing the instruments with the instructor to learn about the tribes in Africa and I like that because I want to learn more about it," says Castro.

Damien Castro has been in the program both years.

"Its helped me because I never knew about that and its fun to learn about new things."

Late last month, Palm Springs Board of Education made the commitment to become an "Arts Equity District." The district plans to have equitable access to standards-based arts learning. The commitments will give students the right to fully develop their creative potential at every grade level and engage in arts education that reflects, respects, and builds on student's culture, language and background.

PSUSD Visual and Performing Arts Coordinator, Barbara Anglin plans to develop a five year strategic plan for the arts and the district's partnership with the California Alliance for Arts Education and Arts Now.

"I hope what will happen is we continue with our great partnerships with our art partners that we have throughout the Coachella Valley and the programs that our arts teachers are running currently. Then expand to areas that we have gaps in or that we want to strengthen or to grow in and build," says Anglin.

The list of PSUSD's Art Programs:

4 2 N O – Art curriculum for 4th grade students – created in conjunction with Art Patron magazine

Art With Heart – Weekly art classes for Alternative Education students

Boys Arts Mentoring (BAM) – Monthly middle school art program, just for boys

Cabot's Indian Pueblo Museum - 2nd grade program/field trip in social studies/art

Children's Discovery Museum - 1st grade program/field trip in science/art

CVREP - Annual anti bullying play presented for PSUSD middle schools

Desert Art Center - Series of free art classes for middle schools offered twice annually

Hand Chime

2nd Grade Art Classes

Lady Lead – Monthly middle school art program, just for girls

McCallum Theatre - "5th Grade Project" - all PSUSD fifth grades

Palm Springs Art Museum - "Art Within Reach" - all PSUSD third grades

Palm Springs Community Concerts - 3 All District concerts for students at the Richards Center for the Arts

Palm Springs Opera Guild - 3 week Opera tour into all PSUSD schools

Red Hot Ballroom - Dance instruction for 3rd-6th grades in 5 ballroom dances

Steinway Society - Classical music concerts all PSUSD Kindergarten through 2nd grades – 6 Piano and 6 Ukulele labs – Music education docents

Summer Programming

The Living Desert – Kindergarten program/fieldtrip in science/art



