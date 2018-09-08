PSUSD hosts special education workshop

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. -- - For parents who have students with learning difficulties, it can be hard to find the right resources. Today the Palm Springs Unified School District's Special Education Parent Advisory Committee wanted to make those challenges easier with a hands-on workshop for parents.

Parents received valuable information on individual education plans or IEPs geared for students with learning disabilities. The goal is to equip parents with useful strategies to manage behavior at school and at home. The three-part workshop series builds on each other to focus on improving learning for special needs children.

"As a parent with special needs I understand how unique the journey is," said SEPAC President Rebecca Hutson. "We strive to provide a place where you can gain valuable information to help you in your journey and have the opportunity to network with fellow parents for support."

A Spanish translator assisted with the presentation for Spanish-speaking parents to listen along. Child care was also provided for parents in attendance.

The advisory committee will offer a range of workshops in the coming months on October 16, November 27 and February 5 ath the PSUSD Service Center in Palm Springs located at 150 District Center Drive.

Contact Mayte Perez at 760-883-2703 to RSVP.