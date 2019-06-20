Video: PSPD releases photos of Toucan's shooting suspect

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Police Department has released photos and a description of a possible suspect wanted in connection with a shooting a Toucan's Tiki Lounge in Palm Springs in March.

At 1:39 a.m. on March 24, PSPD officers responded to the bar, which is located at 2100 North Palm Canyon Drive for a reported altercation that resulted in two victims suffering from gunshot wounds.

One of those victims being Aaron Alter, a well-known dancer in the community. News Channel 3's Lauren Coronado spoke with one of his friends, Vincent Corrales who is urging the suspect to come forward.

“Hate will not be tolerated in this community. Come forward. You need to turn yourself in,” said Corrales.

Alter was shot in the leg and is still recovering according to Corrales.

“I just spoke with him [Alter]. He’s in a lot of pain still, several more months of recovery,” said Corrales.

After interviewing witnesses and gathering and reviewing surveillance footage, Palm Springs Police Department deputies released the following photos and description of the suspected shooter.

Some people in the community say they're hoping the suspect is caught.

“Let’s find this guy. That's a terrible thing, we don’t tolerate that here. Take a good look at that picture if you recognize him or think you know him step forward please,” said Miss Bea Haven of Cathedral City.

He's described as a Hispanic man, 5'8"-5'10", with a thin mustache and a tattoo on the left side of his neck. He was wearing a black sweatshirt, black sweatpants, and a black hat during the shooting.

Watch: Video of the suspect inside Toucan's around the time of the shooting

PSPD urges anyone with information which may help in this investigation to contact Detective Escallada at 760-323-8129 and reference case number #1903P-5050 .

Do you know this man? @PalmSpringsPD would like to speak with him if you do. See the full details here: https://t.co/ffVRZKPnZf pic.twitter.com/gvkI4WLOM2 — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) June 19, 2019

In a video submitted to News Channel 3 by a viewer, nightclub patrons are seen scrambling, hiding under tables after the fighting and shooting occurred.