PSPD deliver donation for family of fallen CHP officer

RIVERSIDE, Calif.- - Motor officers from the Palm Springs Police Department traveled to Riverside to pay their respects to California Highway Patrol officer André Moye Jr, who was killed in the line of duty earlier this week.

The Palm Springs Police Department wrote on its Facebook page, the officers also delivered $5,000 donation from the Palm Springs Police Officer's Association to the California Highway Patrol Riverside Station. The donation will benefit Moye's family.

Moye, 34, was killed Monday when a convicted felon shot him during a traffic stop near Interstate 215 in Riverside.

"Unfortunately, this type of event is very familiar to us but the show of support helps more than anyone can imagine," reads the post on the PSPD page.

PSPD lost two police officers in the line of duty on Oct. 8, 2016. Veteran Officer Jose 'Gil' Vega and rookie Officer Lesley Zerebny were fatally shot while responding to a domestic disturbance call.

According to CHP officials, Moye conducted a traffic stop at Box Springs Boulevard and Eastridge Avenue on 49-year-old Aaron Luther. Moye arraigned for Luther's truck to be towed for undisclosed violations. During the stop, Luther pulled out a semiautomatic rifle from his vehicle and began firing at Moye.

Moye was mortally wounded but managed to make a call for help, prompting several CHP officers and Riverside County sheriff's deputies to rush to his aid.

The first CHP officers to arrive engaged in a gun battle with Luther, who was fatally shot during the exchange. The two CHP officers involved in the gunfight were injured. one critically, another superficially. The latter has since returned home and is recuperating. The other lawman is receiving treatment at Riverside University Medical Center in Moreno Valley and is expected to recover.

Moye was flown by a Riverside police helicopter crew to the Moreno Valley hospital, where he was pronounced dead minutes later.

A public memorial service will be held for Moye at Harvest Christian Fellowship at 6115 Arlington Avenue in Riverside, beginning at 10 a.m. on Tuesday.

The public is invited to attend, but organizers noted that seating will be very limited due to a large number of law enforcement officials from California and elsewhere expected to be on hand for the service. A private funeral will be held immediately following the memorial.

Moye served as a CHP officer for nearly three-and-a-half years. He is survived by his wife Sara, father, mother, stepfather, brothers, and sisters.

Law enforcement agencies and officials from across the Coachella Valley voiced their support for Moye and his loved ones.