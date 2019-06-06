86-year-old killed in Palm Springs crash
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - An 86-year-old woman is dead after a crash Wednesday just before noon.
The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified Marie Alfano, 86, of Palm Springs as the person pronounced dead hours after a two-vehicle crash on N. Burton Way. and E. Alejo Road at approximately 11:49 a.m.
A silver pickup truck and a white sedan were involved in the collision. E Alejo Road was shut down for nearly 7 hours as officers investigated the scene.
The second accident was reported near the intersection of E. Tahquitz Canyon and S. Farrell Drive at approximately 1:04 p.m. Roads in the area were partially closed but were reopened in less than an hour.
