News

86-year-old killed in Palm Springs crash

By:

Posted: Jun 05, 2019 12:28 PM PDT

Updated: Jun 05, 2019 11:25 PM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - An 86-year-old woman is dead after a crash Wednesday just before noon.

The Riverside County Coroner's Office identified Marie Alfano, 86, of Palm Springs as the person pronounced dead hours after a two-vehicle crash on N. Burton Way. and E. Alejo Road at approximately 11:49 a.m.

A silver pickup truck and a white sedan were involved in the collision. E Alejo Road was shut down for nearly 7 hours as officers investigated the scene.

The second accident was reported near the intersection of E. Tahquitz Canyon and S. Farrell Drive at approximately 1:04 p.m. Roads in the area were partially closed but were reopened in less than an hour. 

