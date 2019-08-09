PSPD officer injured in officer-involved shooting incident released from hospital

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Palm Springs Police Department officer who was injured during an officer-involved shooting incident has been released from the hospital.

PSPD originally said that the officer, who has not been identified, had sustained minor injuries during the altercation, but those injuries were upgraded to moderate a short time after the OIS.

"I did witness the second officer, his hand it was like his wrist was hyperextended ...contorted...and a large amount of blood," said Philip Becerra, an eyewitness to the incident.

On Thursday around 4:17 p.m., PSPD officer shot a man who had reportedly been wielding a knife in the area of Ramon Road and Palm Canyon Drive in Palm Springs. Officers were originally called to the Bank of America across from the eventual scene of the OIS.

ORIGINAL STORY: Man hospitalized after officer-involved shooting in Palm Springs

The initial report, according to PSPD Lieutenant William Hutchinson, was for a fight involving five people in the area of the Bank of America in that area. One of the involved parties was reportedly wielding a knife, attempting to stab people.

When officers arrived, there was a fight between officers and the armed man almost immediately, leading to a man being shot by officers.

Witnesses share what they saw during off

Hutchinson said the suspect was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

There is no immediate threat to the public, Hutchinson said.

S Palm Canyon between Camino Parocela and Ramon Road and S Indian Canyon between Camino Parocela and Ramon Road were closed for several hours during the investigation.

PSPD is asking for any witnesses or those with video of the incident to contact police.

Larry Bitonti, owner of Hair of the Dog in Palm Springs says he watched the incident unfold through his front window: "There was a lot of noise a lot of sirens coming in and I really felt sorry for the officer because this guy was like possessed."

Other people on scene near the time of the fight described the suspect's erratic and aggressive behavior. "What he told me is that something happened...a gentlemen went into a barbershop and pulled a knife and was threatening people and was yelling inappropriate racial slurs or something," said Ken Wilson.

Eyewitnesses say they're grateful for the quick response time that resulted in no casualties. "Really comforting that the Palm Springs Police Department and Sheriff's Department responded and took the situation under control in an amazingly quick fashion," added Becerra.