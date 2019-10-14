PSPD investigating possible Wang's hate crime
PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Police Department is investigating a possible hate crime that was reported at Wang's in the Desert two weeks ago.
At 7:04 p.m. on October 4, a fight broke out between three people within the establishment, located at 424 South Indian Canyon Drive. One of the three involved in the fight is considered the primary suspect.
Suspect description:
- White or Hispanic male
- Late 20's- early 30's
- 6'0"
- Short dark hair
- Wearing a light-colored baseball cap, tan long-sleeve shirt, dark pants
Investigators are looking into the suspect's actions in the fight because they 'may be a hate crime' according to PSPD.
Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact PSPD's Detective Escallada at 760-3223-8129.
