PSPD investigating dog attack that killed chiuhuahua

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - The Palm Springs Police Department is now investigating a dog attack that News Channel 3 first reported on Thursday.

The Department announced its investigation via news release shortly after 2:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Incident Type: Animal Incident

Today's Date: 09-24-2019

Current Time: 14:49:03

Address/Location: 4200 E. Mesquite Avenue, Palm Springs, CA

"The Palm Springs Police Department Animal Control was notified of this incident and initiated the investigation on September 22nd, 2019," read an excerpt from the release. "The owner of the Pit Bull may be unaware of the injuries suffered in the attack and is not wanted for any criminal violations at this time."

A family whose chihuahua was killed is seeking answers - and damages.

"He was like our fur baby not just some pet you know? He was one of our own..."

The Chihuahua's owner, Jennifer Martinez, said the attack happened Friday evening at Demuth Park on 4200 E Mesquite Avenue. PSPD listed the incident's official timing as being around 7:30 p.m.

Martinez's dog, Diablo, had to be put down because of the severity of the injuries. The family lost their pet, and are now facing a $2,300 veterinary bill. Click here to help with medical expenses.

The family described the owner of the dog responsible as a tall white male, at least 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 9 inches tall, no facial hair, brown straight hair. They say he was using a wooden colored cane & and is somewhere in his 50s.

PSPD added that he was wearing a beige baseball cap, a dark green shirt, and khaki shorts. He reportedly has a 'slender' build'.

Anyone who may have witnessed the attack or who has additional information on the incident is urged to contact the Animal Control Hotline at 760-323-8151.