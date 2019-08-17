PSPD increasing DUI enforcement ahead of labor day

The Palm Springs Police Department announced it is joining law enforcement agencies across the country in the national 'Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over' enforcement campaign, which begins today and runs through Labor Day.

The department will have additional officers on the road looking for drivers suspected of driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs during the campaign, and will also conduct a DUI/driver's license checkpoint beginning the evening of Aug. 23 from 8 p.m. to 3 a.m. at an undisclosed location within the

Palm Springs city limits.

According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, there were 376 deadly crashes nationwide during the 2017 Labor Day holiday period -- 36 percent of which involved a driver who was under the influence of alcohol.

Last year in California, 14 people were killed in crashes during Labor Day weekend.

"There are so many ways to get home safely without driving,'' Palm Springs Police Sgt. Arnold Galvan said. "Driving while drunk or high is dangerous, irresponsible and causes too many senseless tragedies. We hope that drivers get the message that driving impaired will never be tolerated."

The police department also reminded drivers that prescription drugs, over-the-counter medications and marijuana can also be impairing behind the wheel.

Funding for enforcement campaign is being provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.