PSPD gets $100K grant to reduce pedestrian deaths

pedestrian safety month

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - This Pedestrian Safety Month, officers with the Palm Springs Police Department say they're taking new enforcement measures to reduce pedestrian deaths.

"We need more enforcement on our roads with DUI's, speeding, reckless driving," said Richard Rodriguez, a Palm Springs driver.

"I know just driving up the street here on Indian Canyon, people are just whizzing right by me and I don't think I'm driving like an old lady," said Mindy Bergeron.

Pedestrian Safety Month is highlighting the danger to people on foot, with three pedestrians killed in Palm Springs so far this year, and four deaths last year.

In January, an SUV truck struck and killed a man walking in the street on North Indian Canyon Drive.

In July, a pedestrian was killed in a collision involving a Sunline bus. That death was ruled a suicide.

And later the same month, police say an 84-year-old man struck and killed a woman crossing the street in a crosswalk. He is now facing felony charges of DUI and hit-and-run.

Drivers are now calling for safer streets.

"We need something -- that's too much, too many fatalities," Rodriguez said.

"One's too many for any area," Bergeron said.

Palm Springs Police Department received a $100,000 grant from the Office of Traffic Safety, providing overtime money for officers to monitor drivers and pedestrians.

"You have to look for those intersections; you have to look for the areas that are well lit so that drivers can see you at night," said Sgt. Mike Casavan with PSPD.

Two years ago, Palm Springs added new traffic signals, protected pedestrian crosswalks and street lighting on South Palm Canyon Drive.

And bicycle and pedestrian safety improvements are underway now on Indian Canyon Drive.

