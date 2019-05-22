News

TRAFFIC ALERT: Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino reopen

Closures through Whitewater Wash due to sand

Posted: May 21, 2019 03:21 PM PDT

Updated: May 22, 2019 12:05 PM PDT

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Gene Autry Trail reopened to traffic Wednesday morning after being closed due to blowing sand and dust Tuesday afternoon. Only Indian Canyon Drive remained closed to all traffic through the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs, according to Palm Springs Police.

 

 

Poor visibility and blowing sand had been making the roadways difficult to navigate, according to News Channel 3 viewers, who shared videos and photos throughout the day Tuesday. 

The closure was in effect between East Via Escuela and Interstate 10. Indian Canyon Drive is also closed to traffic through the Whitewater Wash due to blowing and drifting sand.

Vista Chino Drive was reopened to traffic early Wednesday morning between North Gene Autry Trail and Carmela Road. It had been closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

 

 

According to the California Highway Patrol, the closure would be going into effect at around 3:05 p.m.

Indian Canyon Drive closed Tuesday morning due to poor visibility and blowing sand. 

PSPD advised drivers to use alternate routes, such as:

  • Highway 111 outbound
  • Ramon Road toward Cathedral City
  • Eastbound Dinah Shore toward Cathedral City
  • East Palm Canyon Drive toward Cathedral City

 

 

 

 

 

 


