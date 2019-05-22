TRAFFIC ALERT: Gene Autry Trail and Vista Chino reopen

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Gene Autry Trail reopened to traffic Wednesday morning after being closed due to blowing sand and dust Tuesday afternoon. Only Indian Canyon Drive remained closed to all traffic through the Whitewater Wash in Palm Springs, according to Palm Springs Police.

Incident Type: Roadway open

Address/Location: Gene Autry Tr through the Wash

Today's Date: 05-22-2019

Current Time: 06:07:26

Preliminary Incident Info: Gene Autry Trail through the Wash is now open.

https://t.co/lffGrf8Z2W — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) May 22, 2019

Poor visibility and blowing sand had been making the roadways difficult to navigate, according to News Channel 3 viewers, who shared videos and photos throughout the day Tuesday.

The closure was in effect between East Via Escuela and Interstate 10. Indian Canyon Drive is also closed to traffic through the Whitewater Wash due to blowing and drifting sand.

Vista Chino Drive was reopened to traffic early Wednesday morning between North Gene Autry Trail and Carmela Road. It had been closed to traffic Tuesday afternoon.

Incident Type: Vista Chino is now open through the Wash

Address/Location: Vista Chino from Gene Autry Tr to Carmela Dr

Today's Date: 05-22-2019

Current Time: 05:05:19

Preliminary Incident Info: Vista Chino is now open through the wash https://t.co/93yaxGF2Kn — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) May 22, 2019

According to the California Highway Patrol, the closure would be going into effect at around 3:05 p.m.

Indian Canyon Drive closed Tuesday morning due to poor visibility and blowing sand.

PSPD advised drivers to use alternate routes, such as:

Highway 111 outbound

Ramon Road toward Cathedral City

Eastbound Dinah Shore toward Cathedral City

East Palm Canyon Drive toward Cathedral City

N. Gene Autry Trail between E. Via Escuela and Interstate 10 is now closed due to lack of visibility from blowing sand.

https://t.co/jRqz6cLvXW — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) May 21, 2019

E. Vista Chino Road between N. Gene Autry Trail and Carmela Road is closed due to decreased visibility from blowing sand.

https://t.co/fIIkTIP6zR — Palm Springs PD (@PalmSpringsPD) May 21, 2019