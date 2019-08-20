PSPD arrests man for firing gun in air early Tuesday morning

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - A Cathedral City resident remained behind bars on Tuesday afternoon after being arrested early in the morning for allegedly discharging a firearm in Palm Springs.

At around 3:40 a.m., PSPD officers responded to a report of shots fired on the 2800 block of East Valencia Road in Palm Springs. Officers swept the area and found 31-year-old Rocky Rucker hiding in the yard of an area residence.

According to a PSPD news release, officers found a revolver loaded with live ammunition which apparently had been recently fired near where Rucker was hiding. Rucker was taken in custody at 5:01 a.m. and booked in the Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, where he is being held on no bail.

Further investigation revealed that Rucker has allegedly fired the handgun in the area after he became upset while visiting a friend in the area.

He faces nine felony counts, including discharging a firearm in a negligent manner, concealing a stolen firearm, being a felon in possession of a firearm, and several other firearms charges.

If you witnessed this crime or have further information on this incident, you're urged to contact the Palm Spring Police Department via the Detective Bureau at 760-778-8411. To provide information anonymously, contact Crime Stoppers at 760-341-7867.