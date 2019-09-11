PSHS music educator surprised by Kelly Clarkson, featured on her new show

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Brian Ingleson

A music educator at Palm Springs High School got a big surprise from popstar Kelly Clarkson.

Brian Ingleson is the Director of Bands at Palm Springs High School. PSHS's Spirit of the Sands band has performed all across the country and the world, including the St. Patrick's Day Parade in Ireland and the London New Year's Parade.

Ingelson was surprised by Kelly Clarkson on a tour of Universal Studios. The surprise was shown during the premiere episode of the Kelly Clarkson Show (which you can watch weekdays at 3 p.m. on Fox 11) on Tuesday.

Ingleson and 19 other music teachers from across the U.S. spent the day touring Universal Studios with Clarkson as a tour guide as part of the show's "Tram of Dreams."

Brian Ingleson (Center) on the " Tram of Dreams "

The teachers got to meet the cast of the show "Superstore," was gifted enjoy a nice brunch in the Back to the Future Courthouse Square, meet John Legend, and got an all-expenses-paid cruise on Norwegian Cruise Line's newest ship, which Clarkson was named the godmother to. This cruise ship, named "The Encore," has the world's longest racetrack at sea.

"I was totally blown away. It was incredibly unexpected," Ingleson said of his experience. "The most important thing to me is how we help our students, but it was a thrill and a real honor to feel the appreciation from people like Kelly Clarkson."

You can check out the full segment below.

Click here to learn more about the band. You can also contact Palm Springs High School if you would like to donate instruments.