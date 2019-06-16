Protestors in Palm Springs demonstrate for President Trump's impeachment

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Some valley political groups held a rally today in Palm Springs, calling for President Trump to be impeached.

About 100 people turned out to Frances Stevens park near downtown Palm Springs, with demonstrators waving flags and banners. Political activists also gave speeches, including Joy Silver, former democratic candidate for state senate.

Protestors said the president should be impeached for his treatment of immigrants and women, and called President Trump "undemocratic."

"He needs to be impeached," Yasmin Espinoza said. "This is not what American democracy is about. ... "You can't just stand home and talk to your TV. You've got to get out there; you've got to be proactive, you've got to call your senators."

Organizers of the rally included political groups Courageous Resistance, Democrats of the Desert, and Stonewall Democrats.