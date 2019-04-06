President Trump visits border in California

President Trump visits Calexico border

CALEXICO, Calif.- - President Donald Trump visited Calexico Friday afternoon. He took part in an immigration roundtable at the El Centro Sector Border Patrol headquarters at 12:45 p.m., and departed at 1:30 p.m.

Trump visited a newly completed section of the US-Mexico border fence that is replacing an older part made during the Vietnam War.

Watch: Border wall construction begins in Calexico

Air Force One touched down at the Naval Air Facility in El Centro around 11:45 a.m. this morning.

Valley locals react to President Trump's visit

Calexico is the closest border town to the Coachella Valley, only 92 miles separate Coachella and Calexico.

Just arrived in Calexico, California! pic.twitter.com/lTChNxsHj6 — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 5, 2019

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia will be in Calexico covering Trump's visit. Watch News Channel 3 at noon, 5 pm, and 6 pm for coverage and follow @JakeKESQ on Twitter.

We’re in #Calexico bringing you coverage from the US-Mexico border as protestors prepare for the arrival of the President later today. Stay with us ⁦@KESQ⁩ pic.twitter.com/etKrxiumjs — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) April 5, 2019

Valley locals react to President Trump's visit

Yasmin Espinoza, a Mexican-American from Palm Springs, is here protesting. pic.twitter.com/eEXGTPnMaX — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) April 5, 2019

These Trump supporters are hoping to catch a glimpse of the President today. One owns businesses across the border and was concerned when Trump initially proposed closing the border. pic.twitter.com/McVy5N8pjO — Jake Ingrassia (@JakeKESQ) April 5, 2019

Calexico officials originally expressed their concerns with the possibility of Trump shutting down the border, but on Thursday, he announced he would delay closing the border with Mexico for a year.

Calexico’s economic commissioner said he hopes Trump gets a first-hand look at the current conditions of the Calexico West port of entry.

Valley locals react to President Trump's visit

"It'll highlight the need for the port, for the expansion, for the security. But an overall picture, it highlights what's going on," said Ben Horton, economic commissioner, Calexico.

Valley locals react to President Trump's visit

The port is stuck in its final phase of construction due to a lack of funding.

Vice President Mike Pence and U.S. Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen visited Calexico to examine the progress on construction last April.

Copyright 2018 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Vice President Pence in Calexico (April 2018)