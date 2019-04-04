News

President Trump says he will delay border shutdown for a year

By:

Posted: Apr 04, 2019 10:00 AM PDT

Updated: Apr 04, 2019 03:16 PM PDT

WASHINGTON, D.C.- - President Donald Trump said Thursday he would delay closing the border with Mexico for a year, apparently backtracking on his earlier threat to seal off the southern border as early as this week.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he would give Mexico a year to halt the flow of illegal drugs coming into the United States. If the drugs don’t stop, he said, the U.S. will impose tariffs on Mexican autos. If that doesn’t work, Trump said, then the U.S. would close the U.S.-Mexican border.


