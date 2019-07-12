Pre-construction on new Cathedral City fire station starts Aug 1

Copyright 2019 Gulf California Broadcasting. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Fire Station 411

Pre-construction work on the new downtown Cathedral City fire station will start on August 1.

The new state of the art $8.9 million fire station will be located on the north side of Buddy Rogers Avenue near Date Palm Drive. The station will replace Fire Station 411, located at the southwest corner of Date Palm Drive and Buddy Rogers Avenue.

The area where the old station is located at is a part of the 12.5 acres the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians acquired in 2017 for a development project in downtown Cathedral City. The development includes plans to build a casino, as well as a mixed-use area for dining and retail.

Proposed project site plan from Jan 2018 (Courtesy of Cathedral City)

The pre-construction process for the new station will include site surveying and utility work. The station is expected to be completed by October 2020.

Rendering of the new fire station (courtesy of Cathedral City)

In order to conduct the pre-construction work and the completion of the new fire station, 2nd Street Park will be closed to the public. In anticipation of the closure of 2nd Street Park, Cathedral City developed Ocotillo Park located at 33300 Moreno Road.

Residents can find the same amenities that 2nd Street Park offers at other city parks including:

• Ocotillo Park, 33300 Moreno Road

• Century Park, 69908 Century Park Drive

• Panorama Park, 28905 Avenida Maravilla

• Town Square Park, 68701 Avenida Lalo Guerrero

The temporary Cathedral City Dog Park on Buddy Rogers Avenue will remain open during the construction process.

Funding to construct the station comes from the Agua Caliente Band of Cahuilla Indians and the City Urban Revitalization Corporation.