Power outages reported in Palm Springs, Rancho Mirage

PALM SPRINGS, Calif.- - Some Palm Springs and Rancho Mirage residents were without power Monday morning due to two power outages.

Southern California Edison says 610 customers saw their service restored shortly after 8:00 a.m. after being without service at the western edge of the city of Rancho Mirage near Duvall Drive and Gerald Ford Drive earlier in the morning.

Edison pinpointed the outage near the intersection of Duvall Drive and Gerald Ford Drive.

The outage was later downgraded to 471 customers shortly after 7:00 a.m. Crews were in the area analyzing the cause. There was no word provided on when service would be restored, but Edison said most customers would be back up by 12:00 noon.

In Palm Springs, an outage was also reported just northeast of Palm Spring International Airport that left 75 customers in the dark. Edison reported at 7:20 a.m. repairs were underway and service was expected to be restored by 12:00 noon. There was no word provided on a cause.

A News Channel 3 viewer also said the outage was impacting traffic signal lights along Gene Autry Trail.

Use caution anytime traffic signal lights are out.

Stay with News Channel 3 for updates.