Power outages in Palm Springs and Whitewater affecting thousands of customers

Photo from Eric Von Haden

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. - Over three thousand people are without power in Palm Springs and Whitewater due to outages.

According to the Southern California Edison outage page, as of 4:34 a.m., 2,762 customers in Palm Springs and 734 customers in Whitewater are without power.

By 12:30 p.m., 518 Palm Springs SCE customers were without power. 532 customers near Whitewater were still without water.

The outage in Whitewater was reported just after 2:30 a.m. and the Palm Springs outage was reported shortly after 4:15 a.m. Service was restored in Whitewater by Monday afternoon, while 482 customers in Palm Springs remain without power, according to the outage page.

Southern California Edison has not reported when power will be restored.

Thunderstorms have been moving through the Coachella Valley overnight with a flash flood watch from 10 a.m. to the evening.

Portions of Riverside County had a flash flood warning that expired at 4:30 a.m.

There is no official word on what caused the blackouts.