Power restored for most Coachella Valley residents

COACHELLA VALLEY, Calif.- - UPDATE: 10:33 a.m. : Power has been restored for all but 69 Southern California Edison customers in the Coachella Valley. At 9:45 this morning, 515 SCE customers across the Coachella Valley were affected.

The outage affected 6 Yucca Valley customers is still in effect.

Imperial Irrigation District has not posted any information about outages in its coverage area.

Southern California Edison crews were working to restore service Monday morning following at least nine power outages running from Palm Desert, Cathedral City, North Palm Springs, Desert Hot Springs, and into Yucca Valley.

Most of the outages were being blamed on "stormy conditions" or "windy conditions".

The largest outage as of 8:56 a.m. was in Desert Hot Springs; 448 total customers were affected.

In the Coachella Valley, 515 customers are affected at this time. 6 additional customers are affected by an outage in Yucca Valley. n

Estimates of restoration range vary.