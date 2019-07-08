Power restored after morning outage in DHS

DESERT HOT SPRINGS, Calif. - More than a thousand Southern California Edison customers were without lights and air conditioning early Monday morning due to an outage in Desert Hot Springs.

The outage appears to have been restored at approximately 6:00 a.m., according to the SCE website. Residents in the area said their lights were back on.

Earlier, there was no word on a cause for the outage that was first reported to KESQ News Channel three at 1:25 a.m.

There was also no word on when the service would be restored.

Crews were analyzing the source of the problem.

